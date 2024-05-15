Austin weather: Widespread rain, storms possible Thursday

Today is transition day in the weather department.

We will go from sunny and dry to cloudy, humid and stormy in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Really nice morning and then turning to partly cloudy, hot and breezy with highs in the low 90s.

All eyes on the next Western Low. It's stronger and making a direct hit on Texas.

The severe weather risk and rain totals are trending up on Thursday.

