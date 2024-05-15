Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Widespread rain, storms possible Thursday

Published  May 15, 2024 10:29am CDT
Austin weather: Storms return Thursday

Widespread storms are possible tomorrow and most of Central Texas is under a Level 2 threat of severe weather. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Today is transition day in the weather department. 

We will go from sunny and dry to cloudy, humid and stormy in the next 24 to 36 hours. 

Really nice morning and then turning to partly cloudy, hot and breezy with highs in the low 90s. 

All eyes on the next Western Low. It's stronger and making a direct hit on Texas. 

The severe weather risk and rain totals are trending up on Thursday.

