Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala raises money for children's education, health and wellness

The 11th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala was Thursday night raising money for charitable organizations dedicated to children's education, health and wellness.

Since the launch of MJ&M, the annual joint fundraising effort of Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and Texas coaching legend Mack Brown, the nonprofit has donated more than $30 million.

Funds raised support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

McConaughey said this cause means a lot to him and his wife Camila, "Yesterday, Camila and I go by one of the high schools that we're working in over here. And we ask the kids, 'What's one of your favorite things about the class?' And they tell us, ‘Oh, I finally have a safe place to go after school.’ We're like, 'Oh, we didn't even think about that.' So simple things that these kids are getting that is helping them make choices where they can prevent getting in trouble before they need a cure later in life. That's what excites me about it."

Mack Brown agrees, "To see that you're enhancing kids lives, you're changing kids lives, and you're saving kids lives, it's really powerful. And it's just given us a real purpose for Austin and the state of Texas."

Jack Ingram says it's important to him to help give back to give children in need a leg up and he encourages everyone to give back to the community, "If somebody cares, give. I mean, just like those guys on the street when you don't have a dollar $0.05 is a lot. Just give."

For more information about the Mack, Jack & McConaughey, visit http://mackjackandmcconaughey.com/.