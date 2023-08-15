Madonna sets new dates for Austin concerts after health scare

Madonna is coming to Austin!

On Tuesday, the pop singer announced the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour.

Her tour was delayed after her health scare in June that left her hospitalized in the ICU for several days.

Madonna will now perform April 14 and 15, 2024 at the Moody Center.

Tickets for her originally scheduled shows on September 21 and 22 will be valid for the new dates.

In an Instagram post last month, Madonna thanked everyone for their "positive energy" while she was recovering from a serious bacterial infection, and said she has felt the love.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She said her tour was one of the first things on her mind while being hospitalized.

"My first thought … was my children," she wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

The Moody Center said ticketholders should check their email for details about the rescheduled tour dates.