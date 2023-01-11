Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca appear in court for hearing update

A hearing was held in a Travis County court for the Austin woman accused of murdering her best friend, kidnapping her baby, and trying to pass the child off as her own.

Magen Fieramusca was indicted on kidnapping, tampering with evidence and capital murder charges after police say she killed Heidi Broussard and abducted her daughter, Margo, in 2019.

Fieramusca was set to appear at the hearing, but was absent. FOX 7 was told she is in a COVID unit at the jail.

Fieramusca is set to be arraigned on Jan. 31. The judge also set her trial date for March 13.