Magen Fieramusca pleads guilty to murder of Austin mother Heidi Broussard

Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of murdering Austin mother Heidi Broussard and kidnapping her baby in 2019, has pled guilty.

Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison and as part of the plea, she has waived her right to appeal, says the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Her capital murder charge was reduced to first-degree murder as part of the plea deal, as well.

"We are hopeful that this outcome will bring some closure to the Broussard and Carey families and help them continue their healing process," said DA José Garza. "This outcome will save the families from having to endure the difficult post-conviction litigation process. We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case and secured justice for the victim’s families and our community."

Fieramusca is accused of killing her 33-year-old friend Heidi Broussard and kidnapping her newborn baby, Margo Carey, on Dec. 12, 2019. A week later, law enforcement found baby Margo with Fieramusca at her boyfriend’s home in Houston.

Broussard’s body was discovered inside the trunk of a car parked outside, police said.

Investigators said Fieramusca tried to act like Broussard’s newborn was her own baby.