Man seen stealing from Hays County apartment complex mail room : Sheriff

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole from an apartment complex's mail room in February.

HCSO says around 5:10 a.m. Feb. 20, an unknown man was seen taking a package from the mail room of The View at Belterra Apartments at 168 Belterra Village Way.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark goatee/beard, wearing a maroon and black beanie, maroon long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo 1 of suspect (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HCSO says the man is believed to live in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is asked to contact Detective Treviño at 512-393-7757 or by email.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line.