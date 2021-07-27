Major construction milestone as work continues on Moody Center

The Moody Center is one step closer to completion as it hits a major construction milestone.

The final beam was placed on the 530,000 square-foot entertainment arena and the approximately $338 million project is scheduled to be completed by April 2022.

The Moody Center will host concerts and while the grand opening act hasn't been announced, artists already confirmed to be performing at the 15,000 seat venue are The Weeknd, Justin Beiber, John Mayer, and The Killers.

The venue will also feature sporting events including The University of Texas at Austin men’s and women’s basketball games. Coaches for both of the teams say they're excited to play in the Moody Center.

"When the Moody Center opens, it will be the finest college basketball arena in the country, hands down, as well as an unbelievable concert and entertainment venue for the entire city of Austin," Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte has said.

The Moody Center is replacing the Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center which has been around for 42 years.

Academy Award-winning actor, University of Texas at Austin professor, alumnus, and Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey has also reportedly been involved with concepts for the Moody Center, including suite designs, bar placement, and color schemes. Additionally, officials say he will cultivate and maintain a symbiotic relationship between the arena, the city, and the university.

The name for the new venue comes in honor of a $130 million dollar grant given to the University from the Moody Foundation which has a history of generously supporting universities, libraries, museums, and hospitals across Texas for the past 75 years.

