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Abbott declares major disaster in 28 Texas counties as flood recovery begins

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FOX Local
Weather
Published July 17, 2026 4:12 PM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 4:12 PM CDT
Abbott provides update on Texas flooding from Uvalde
Abbott provides update on Texas flooding from Uvalde

Abbott provides update on Texas flooding from Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided an update from Uvalde on July 17, 2026, on deadly flooding in the Hill Country.

The Brief

    • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a major disaster in 28 counties after the deadly floods this week.
    • The declaration will be sent to President Donald Trump for approval, Abbott says.
    • The move will open up federal assistance to Texans impacted by the floods.

UVALDE, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a major disaster Friday in 28 Texas counties that have been impacted by this week’s flooding in the Hill Country.

What we know:

Abbott was surrounded by politicians and officials from several different agencies when he signed the order at a news conference in Uvalde.

The move will open up federal assistance for those impacted by the floods after it is approved by President Donald Trump, Abbott said.

What they're saying:

"More counties can and will be added as needed," Abbott said.

The governor did not say which counties were included in this latest declaration during the news conference.

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Several Texas organizations have opened donation channels to support flood recovery efforts and pet rescue operations after severe flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

What's next:

Two people have died in this week’s flooding that hit the same region where more than 100 were killed just over a year ago by a similar weather pattern.

The danger is not over, Abbott said, as water upstream of the impacted moves south and keeps rivers high. That sentiment was echoed by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management. He urged people not to move barricades placed on roads because they indicate danger that lies ahead for motorists.

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Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country
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At least two people have been killed in this week’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country, just a little more than a year after a similar event killed more than 100 people in the region.

By the numbers:

According to the governor, state teams have rescued 270 people while local teams have rescued more than 300.

Abbott said that governors from nine states have offered assistance, including in neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and previous FOX Local reporting.

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