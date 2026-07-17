Abbott declares major disaster in 28 Texas counties as flood recovery begins

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a major disaster in 28 counties after the deadly floods this week. The declaration will be sent to President Donald Trump for approval, Abbott says. The move will open up federal assistance to Texans impacted by the floods.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a major disaster Friday in 28 Texas counties that have been impacted by this week’s flooding in the Hill Country.

What we know:

Abbott was surrounded by politicians and officials from several different agencies when he signed the order at a news conference in Uvalde.

The move will open up federal assistance for those impacted by the floods after it is approved by President Donald Trump, Abbott said.

What they're saying:

"More counties can and will be added as needed," Abbott said.

The governor did not say which counties were included in this latest declaration during the news conference.

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What's next:

Two people have died in this week’s flooding that hit the same region where more than 100 were killed just over a year ago by a similar weather pattern.

The danger is not over, Abbott said, as water upstream of the impacted moves south and keeps rivers high. That sentiment was echoed by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management. He urged people not to move barricades placed on roads because they indicate danger that lies ahead for motorists.

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By the numbers:

According to the governor, state teams have rescued 270 people while local teams have rescued more than 300.

Abbott said that governors from nine states have offered assistance, including in neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.