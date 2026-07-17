Abbott appoints advisor as Secretary of State ahead of midterm elections

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named Robert Howden as the next Secretary of State. Howden will take over for outgoing Secretary of State Jane Nelson on Saturday. The Secretary of State is the chief election official in Texas, and will play a crucial role in the administration of midterm voting.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made his pick for Secretary of State after the current officeholder announced she is stepping down.

What we know:

Abbott said Friday that he has appointed Robert Howden as the 116th Secretary of State. Howden will replace current Secretary of State Jane Nelson on Saturday.

The appointment is seen as crucial since the office is in charge of election administration – a role that will have major implications for the upcoming midterm voting.

Robert Howden is seen in this undated image. (Texas State Directory / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"Robert Howden has served Texas with distinction in four Republican governors’ administrations," Abbott said. "I have full confidence he will excel as Secretary of State. His experience in the legislative process and extensive public service have prepared him to protect the integrity of Texas elections and represent our state with strength on the global stage. Texas will benefit from his distinguished leadership."

Dig deeper:

Howden is a senior advisor to Abbott and is the director of the governor’s Legislative Affairs office.

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