Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children

Make-A-Wish America is launching a new program to find 1 million new "wish-makers."

The nonprofit organization, which helps fulfill the wishes of children with serious illnesses, started the "WishMakers Wanted" campaign with the assistance of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers.

This new project is seeking to recruit 1 million people globally to sign up as "wish-makers" between now and the end of World Wish Month on April 29. People interested in signing up can visit wishmaker.org.

An event was held in New York to announce the launch of the new campaign, according to a Make-A-Wish release.

"Wishes are an essential part of a child's medical treatment, and they wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of 'WishMakers' who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses," Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter said in a statement. "When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our 'WishMakers' to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish."

Celebrities will also be active on social media sharing why they support Make-A-Wish to help the organization reach its 1 million wish-makers goal.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish operates locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. together with donors, supporters, staff and over 20,000 volunteers nationwide.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



