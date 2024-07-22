Dog who has been in and out of Austin shelters has potential adopter

Just by looking at Mako's big smile, it would be hard to believe that he has had it pretty rough, but the nine-year-old bulldog pit mix has been living in and out of several animal shelters for the last few years. He just found himself back at Austin Pets Alive! after his previous foster couldn't care for him anymore for personal reasons.

"He's been here now for about a week," said Haas.

As much as Mako is adored by those at APA!, Haas says they did not want to see him come back through the shelter doors.

"It was tough. It was tough," she said.

Mako

She says it is hard to see any dog come back, but especially for Mako, who has been in three different shelters, almost getting euthanized before APA! saved him.

To add salt to the wound, Mako does not do well in shelters. He previously has shown high signs of stress and has even self-harmed at one shelter by chewing on bars.

"He did ruin his teeth a little bit because of that, but he just wouldn't settle. It was pretty sad to see," said Haas.

However, there is a bright side to this sad story: Mako now has a potential adopter after seeing a TikTok video of the pup.

"He's going to be going up on the East Coast. So he's going to be out of this heat and just lying by the fire and being loved on and happy," said Haas.

Haas says this is a testament to all dogs who are stuck in the shelter that there is hope for a forever home. She hopes this inspires people to foster or adopt, to get these animals out of the stressful shelter environment. She says all breeds and dogs of all ages deserve happiness like Mako.

"I just want people to know that they are just as worthy of a home, and they are just as capable of loving their humans as any other type of dog," she said.

APA! Is always looking for people to foster or adopt. For more information, visit their website.