Austin's Malvern Books set to close its doors on Dec. 31

Another longtime Austin business is closing its doors this year.

Malvern Books, which opened on West 29th Street in October 2013, announced on social media over the weekend that it will be closing on Dec. 31. The closure comes just a few months after founder Joe Bratcher's death in July due to complications from COVID-19.

"On July 28th of this year, we lost Joe. I can’t tell you how hard it has been to try and carry on in this space without him," reads a letter from manager Becky Garcia about the closure. "Our little Malvern world has not been the same since, and, as much as we love this store and our amazing customers, Malvern Books simply cannot continue without our Joe."

The independent bookstore specializes in "visionary literature and poetry from independent publishers, with a focus on lesser-known and emerging voices", according to its website.

Garcia in her letter shared her hope that the store's customers would "continue to seek out works in translation and books published by small presses" and "continue to support our local independent bookstores…"

"But, most importantly, we hope to see you in the store sometime soon, to say goodbye and to thank you, both for being the readers that you are and because you have come with us on this incredibly fulfilling journey in Joe’s world," she said.

Malvern Books is open Tuesday – Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but masks are required. Curbside pick up is available and those interested can call 512-322-2097 to arrange. Malvern also operates an online BookShop, but advises customers to call ahead for specific titles.

Malvern Books joins a list of Austin businesses that have decided to close over the last few years, including Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, Tesoros Trading Company, Vulcan Video, I Luv Video, Threadgill's, and more.