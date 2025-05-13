Man accused of killing Killeen Fire Chief arrested for intoxication manslaughter
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after rear-ending a van, killing the Killeen Fire Chief on Mother's Day.
The backstory:
Police said on May 11, around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving an SUV and a van in the 600 block of E. Koenig Lane.
The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Rodney Bremby, rear-ended the van. The driver of the van was identified as Marvin Tayor.
Taylor died at the scene, police said.
Bremby was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.
Who is Marvin Taylor?
Marvin Taylor was the Killeen Fire Department's captain.
According to the City of Killeen, Captain Taylor had just left an Austin hospital after welcoming his fifth child and was on his way to pick up his other children when the crash happened.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department