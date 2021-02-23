Man arrested after making multiple IEDs in his Williamson County home

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a man for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside his home outside the city limits of Round Rock.

Officials say 47-year-old John Christopher Crawson was arrested after an investigation revealed Crawson had made the IEDs in his home located in the 2500 block of Santa Barbara Loop.

Booking photo of John Crawson courtesy Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The Austin Police Department Bomb Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were called in to assist and precautions have been taken to safeguard the neighborhood and adjacent homes. They will be on site until the IEDs can be safely removed.

Officials say only homes in the immediate area have been evacuated and that if you live near the area and have not been contacted to evacuate then you do not need to leave your home.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a home on February 23, 2021 outside city limits of Round Rock where officials say a man was making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.