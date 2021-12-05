Man arrested after New Braunfels police seize cash, drugs, jewelry

A New Braunfels man was arrested last week after the New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) seized drugs, a firearm, cash and jewelry from a home.

NBPD says its Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team members and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive.

The warrant was part of a months-long investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine distribution operation, which the residence was suspected to be a part of, says NBPD.

The search of the home turned up over 700 grams of meth with an estimated street value of around $30,000, $23,000 in US currency, jewelry, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a small amount of heroin and cocaine, says NBPD.

24-year old Jonathan Espinoza, the residence's lone occupant and the investigation's primary target, was located and detained without incident, according to NBPD.

Jonathan Espinoza has been charged with first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams. (New Braunfels Police Department)

He was taken into custody and transported to the Comal County Jail where he was charged with first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, says NBPD.

As of Friday, Dec. 3, bond had not yet been set. NBPD says that Espinoza could also be facing additional state and/or federal charges pending further investigation.

