Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Round Rock

A man has been arrested after a SWAT standoff at a home in Round Rock.

The incident happened in the morning on October 3 in the 600 block of Buckskin Drive near McNeil in the Chisholm Valley neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a man who had barricaded himself inside a home.

The SWAT team was called and nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes.

After about 30 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody.

No words of what charges the suspect faces.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter