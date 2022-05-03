Man arrested, charged in 2 separate deadly shootings in Austin

A man is behind bars and was charged with killing two people minutes apart.

Austin police say 51-year-old Eric Rollins killed a man on East Sixth Street and then 10 minutes later killed a woman in East Austin.

Police received several 911 calls about multiple gunshots fired behind 411 East Sixth Street April 28. Once on scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby alleyway with fired cartridge cases scattered around. He died on scene.

Ten minutes later, APD was called out to another shooting on Webberville Road in East Austin. A woman was shot and killed. APD believes the victim was shot by the same person as the East Sixth shooting.

According to court documents, the entire first shooting on East Sixth was captured on Austin police Halo Cameras.

Police say the video shows a red Mustang driving into the same alley the injured man was found in. The driver started talking to the victim before getting out of the car with a handgun. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the man and drove off.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were given a phone believed to have been left behind by the suspect. The phone received a call from an "Otis Murphy." The investigation would later reveal this man was the suspect's brother and the owner of the car used.

Murphy told police he lent his car to his brother, Eric Rollins, earlier that morning.

Court documents say Rollins called his sister to tell her he shot a man who recently robbed him.

Police say the investigation reveals Rollins was wearing the same outfit during the shooting as he wore when he was involved in a disturbance two days prior and, again, the morning of the shooting when registering as a sex offender at APD Headquarters.

Advertisement

APD believes Rollins is responsible for both shootings on April 28.