Man found dead near E. 6th Street; Austin Police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon.

Austin police said at 12:54 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in an alleyway near the 400 block of E. 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent trauma. Police said the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and are currently interviewing witnesses. Police said there were multiple people in the downtown area when the shooting happened.

The suspect is still outstanding, however, police said this was an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public.

This is now the 23rd homicide in the Austin area.

