Woman dead following East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after a shooting in East Austin Thursday.
Austin police said a shots fired call was received around 12:44 p.m. at East 12th Street and Webberville Road near the Springdale Neighborhood Park.
A woman was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where she later died.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is an isolated incident, says APD.
At this time, there is no information on any suspects.
