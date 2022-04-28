Woman dead following East Austin shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in East Austin Thursday.

Austin police said a shots fired call was received around 12:44 p.m. at East 12th Street and Webberville Road near the Springdale Neighborhood Park.

A woman was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where she later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is an isolated incident, says APD.

At this time, there is no information on any suspects.

