Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead following East Austin shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
East Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after a shooting in East Austin Thursday.

Austin police said a shots fired call was received around 12:44 p.m. at East 12th Street and Webberville Road near the Springdale Neighborhood Park. 

A woman was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where she later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is an isolated incident, says APD.

At this time, there is no information on any suspects.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates