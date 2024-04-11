Man with 2-year-old in vehicle arrested with drugs in Fayette County

article

A traffic stop in Fayette County leads to a man's arrest on multiple charges, including drug possession and child endangerment.

On Wednesday, April 10, around 4:46 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction in the La Grange area.

Investigators say a 2-year-old was in the back seat when they discovered narcotics in the vehicle and on the driver, 53-year-old Edward Jones, of Schulenburg.

Deputies say Jones admitted that while being stopped, he attempted to hide cocaine in a seat pocket which was within the child's reach.

Jones is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, abandoning/endangering a child, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.