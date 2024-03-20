Traffic stop leads to discovery of large amount of marijuana: FCSO
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A traffic stop in Fayette County led to the arrest of a man in possession of a felony amount of marijuana.
On Tuesday, March 19, around 10:45 p.m., a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on westbound US 90 near Meadow Creek Drive on a 2022 Buick passenger car.
When contact was made with the driver, the officer observed a gray bag with marijuana in the passenger seat.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a large amount of marijuana was located under the driver's seat.
Keyshann Malik Fields mug shot (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
The driver, 27-year-old Keyshann Malik Fields of Waelder, was arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.
He is charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.