Traffic stop leads to discovery of large amount of marijuana: FCSO

A traffic stop in Fayette County led to the arrest of a man in possession of a felony amount of marijuana.

On Tuesday, March 19, around 10:45 p.m., a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on westbound US 90 near Meadow Creek Drive on a 2022 Buick passenger car.

When contact was made with the driver, the officer observed a gray bag with marijuana in the passenger seat.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a large amount of marijuana was located under the driver's seat.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Keyshann Malik Fields mug shot (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, 27-year-old Keyshann Malik Fields of Waelder, was arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

He is charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.