130 mph chase: Warrant issued for suspect in high-speed chase in Fayette County

Fayette County deputies are searching for a man who they say led them on a high-speed chase with speeds in excess of 130 mph.

It all started on March 18 around 1 a.m., when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 71 eastbound near La Grange for multiple violations.

Deputies say the driver, 24-year-old Calin Morgan of Houston, admitted to having narcotics and handed a bag over to the deputy.

The deputy then asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle and asked him to step outside.

Investigators say Morgan refused and fled eastbound on SH 71 toward Colorado County, reaching speeds over 130 mph. Deputies say Morgan also turned off his vehicle lights.

The Colorado County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips flattening three out of four of the suspect's tires, and the vehicle came to a stop just west of the Colorado River bridge.

Then, deputies say Morgan took off on foot into a pasture. Deputies chased after him, and conducted an extensive search, including the use of an Infrared Thermal Imaging Drone, but they couldn't find Morgan.

After the pursuit, deputies found a loaded Glock 22 in his vehicle.



A warrant has now been issued for Morgan's arrest. Deputies say they have no reason to believe he was armed with any other weapons when he fled on foot.