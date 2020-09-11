Man arrested following SWAT situation at Americas Best Value Inn

The Austin Police Department says they have made an arrest in the SWAT situation in North Austin.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Americas Best Value Inn Austin University hotel in the 900 block of East Koenig Lane around 10:38 AM in regards to a gunshot incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they were flagged down by a woman who said she had just been assaulted in a domestic disturbance at the hotel.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. It is unclear at this time what type of injuries she sustained or how serious the injuries are.

Police attempted to make contact with the male but he had barricaded himself inside his hotel room. Officers made verbal contact with the male and the conversation led police to believe that he could be armed.

SWAT and APD negotiators were called to the scene. Surrounding hotel rooms and the nearby IHOP were evacuated while police were responding to the situation.

