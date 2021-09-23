Man arrested for fatal shooting in East Austin

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the Sept 20 murder of a 27-year-old man in East Austin.

Ronald Charles has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jerrel Davidson. A warrant was issued for Charles's arrest on Sept 21 and on Sept 23, Charles turned himself into the Travis County Jail. Bond has been set at $300,000.

Ronald Charles

According to the Austin Police Department, on Sept. 20 just after 8 p.m., Austin 911 received calls reporting multiple gunshots in the 4700 block of Bandera Road in East Austin. Callers also reported hearing people yelling before the gunshots, then a woman screaming.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Davidson, lying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, Davidson was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 64th homicide of 2021.

