Man arrested for first-degree murder in Riverside deadly shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a deadly shooting in January.

Kendall Iwuagwu was arrested on Feb. 8 for the shooting of Jose Rangel Mata on Jan. 27 in a parking lot the 2500 block of Elmont Drive.

Kendall Iwuagwu (Austin Police Department)

Iwuagwu was booked into the Travis County Jail and bond has been set at $1 million.

The Austin Police Department (APD) says that they received a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 about a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. The driver transported the victim, later identified as Mata, to a nearby minor emergency clinic where he died about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that someone had approached Mata in a parking lot on Elmont Drive and demanded his money, then shot him and fled on foot. He had been last seen running into the Ballpark North Apartments at 4600 Elmont Drive.

