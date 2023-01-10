Man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following Southeast Austin crash

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 33-year-old man following a deadly crash in Southeast Austin.

Police said on Jan. 1, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by 33-year-old Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of S US 183.

A passenger in the car with Mondragon Mercado was taken to a hospital, where the person died a short time later.

Mondragon Mercado was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 1st fatal crash of 2023, resulting in one fatality for the year. There were no fatal crashes on the date of this crash in 2022.