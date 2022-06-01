Man arrested in Laredo for eastern Travis County fatal shooting

A California man has been arrested in Laredo for the fatal shooting of an Austin man in eastern Travis County in mid-May.

50-year-old Michael Lance Arendt is suspected in the May 16 murder of 42-year-old Anthony Israel Yancey. As of June 1, Arendt has not yet been transferred to Travis County, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

According to TCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive around 7:38 p.m. on May 16. When deputies arrived, they discovered a black male in his 40s, later identified as Yancey, with a fatal gunshot wound.

During the course of their investigation, TCSO determined that this was an isolated incident.

Authorities were actively searching for Arendt and his motorcycle, believing he would attempt to flee the state.