Man arrested in Oklahoma for North Austin fatal shooting

A man has been arrested in Oklahoma in connection with the fatal shooting of Kedarius Griffin in North Austin in mid-April.

21-year-old Warren Mitchell III was apprehended by US Marshals in the 8200 block of East Shelly Drive in Tulsa, Okla. on a murder warrant issued by a municipal court judge in Austin last week.

US Marshals conducted a fugitive investigation and discovered that Mitchell had fled north of the Red River to Oklahoma. He was later apprehended at a local hotel in Tulsa.

18-year-old Griffin was shot and killed near a McDonald's at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd earlier this month. APD says that Austin 911 received a call about shots fired just before 7:30 p.m. on April 14.

Officers arrived and saw a gray-colored sedan that looked like it had crashed into other cars in the parking lot and a Black man lying on the ground near the driver's door with an apparent gunshot wound, says APD. ATCEMS was called and arrived, but the victim, identified as Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene. APD says that the investigation so far shows that three Black men were involved in a disturbance with Griffin, who was in the driver's seat of a car occupied by others, including children, and several shots were fired. The suspects then left the scene in a red sedan.

Mitchell was transported and booked into the David Moss Detention Center in Tulsa where he will await a judicial proceeding and extradition, with bond set at $500,000.