APD looking for suspects in shooting near N. Lamar McDonald's

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in a shooting at a North Austin McDonald's earlier this month.

APD says that Austin 911 received a call about shots fired near a McDonald's at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd. just before 7:30 p.m. on April 14.

Officers arrived and saw a gray-colored sedan that looked like it had crashed into other cars in the parking lot and a Black man lying on the ground near the driver's door with an apparent gunshot wound, says APD. ATCEMS was called and arrived, but the victim, identified as 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene. APD says that the investigation so far shows that three Black men were involved in a disturbance with Griffin and several shots were fired. The suspects then left the scene in a red sedan. Investigators are working to identify the three suspects which are described below:

Suspect #1 and suspect car (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #1 is described as:

Black male/dark complexion

Approximately 5'8"-5'9" and thin

Short "twisty" dreadlocks to top of ears

Possibly a tattoo under the right eye

Possibly goes by the nickname "money"

Last seen wearing light-colored jeans with holes in the knee area, black tennis shoes, dark hoodie or pullover

Suspect #2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black male, lighter complexion, medium build

Possibly has a tattoo under his eye or on his forehead

Light brown eyes

Approximately 5'8"-5'9"

Low fade haircut/black hair

Last seen wearing white tennis shoes, light-colored pants/shorts, black underwear, light t-shirt with a design on the front

Suspect #3 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #3 is described as:

Black male, dark complexion

Thin

Low fade haircut

Last seen wearing a tight-fitting purple shirt, black tennis shoes, wooden beaded necklace

APD also says that suspect #1 may be driving a maroon/red Hyundai four-door sedan bearing Texas license plate NYY6685, with a dent on the passenger side.

There was a pregnant adult female passenger, three juvenile passengers, and a two-year-old toddler passenger in Griffin's car at the time of the shooting, says APD. None of the passengers were injured.

APD says that this case is still under investigation and a clear motive has not been determined.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email APD homicide, utilize the Crime Stoppers tipline at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 23rd homicide of 2021.