Man arrested in Pflugerville for shooting cousin

article

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for shooting his cousin.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. on August 8 at the Autumn Ranch Apartments located in the 400 block of Swenson Farms Boulevard in Pflugerville.

Pflugerville police say when officers arrived they found a male victim who had been shot in the face and in the right shoulder. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jamil Ameer Quinton.

Quinton told police that the person who shot him was his first cousin, Joshua Trevante Walker. He said that he and Walker had been in several verbal altercations over the last several weeks.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Court documents state that Quinton told police he parked a distance away from his apartment on August 7 and was confronted by Walker when he went to move his car closer to his apartment on August 8. Quinton says he was still in the driver's seat when Quinton pulled out a gun and began to shoot him.

Advertisement

Witnesses told police they heard the gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Quinton was taken to a local hospital where officials say he will require surgery but is expected to be okay.

Walker has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony. Police say Walker also had a warrant out for his arrest for assault family violence with injury.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS