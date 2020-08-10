Residents in several Austin neighborhoods say at least a dozen cars were shot with BB guns

Quick, loud, and sharp come the sounds of BB gunfire on vehicles in a video posted to NextDoor.

A post by Michael Walker on the popular neighborhood community site had dozens of comments on Monday saying there was serious vandalism involving BB gunshots to car windows on Columbus Street, Jewell Street, Bouldin Avenue, South Second Street and South Third Street.

Many others chimed in on the post, saying something similar had recently happened to others they know as well. Community members like Walker say they believe a gray-colored Nissan Altima coupe is the vehicle seen in the video as glass shatters, hoping whoever responsible will be held accountable.

Walker compiled photos and videos of 13 cars that were hit, with the suspect vehicle in sight.

When reporting the damage, victims were asked to call 3-1-1 and were told they'd hear back soon.

Anyone who has any information or video of the vandalism is asked to contact 3-1-1 or Austin police.