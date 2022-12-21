Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says

article

Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.

As a result, motorcyclist Mark Narvaez crashed into Rangel.

Narvarez and an unidentified woman who was on the motorcycle with him died at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, police conducted a field sobriety test on Rangel, but he refused to take the walk-and-turn test and refused to finish the one leg stand, telling officers that he drank too much alcohol to complete the test.

Police say Rangel admitted to drinking three vodka Red Bull mixed drinks at an Austin bar before the crash.

The 51-year-old had six previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, according to the affidavit.