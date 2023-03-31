Man arrested for January road rage incident, 19 firearms discovered during search
AUSTIN, Texas - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident in January.
The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call about a road rage incident just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 5700 block of the South I-35 service road.
The 911 caller reported a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it at two people in another vehicle, including a child, while driving.
Detectives later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Austin Martin, who was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A search warrant conducted on Martin's home uncovered 19 firearms. (Austin Police Department)
READ MORE
- Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says
- Austin police: Road rage is a major problem within our city
- Road rage incidents increase in Central Texas, officials say
A search warrant conducted on Martin's home uncovered 19 firearms.
Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.