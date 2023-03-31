Man arrested for January road rage incident, 19 firearms discovered during search

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident in January.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call about a road rage incident just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 5700 block of the South I-35 service road.

The 911 caller reported a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it at two people in another vehicle, including a child, while driving.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Austin Martin, who was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A search warrant conducted on Martin's home uncovered 19 firearms. (Austin Police Department)

READ MORE

A search warrant conducted on Martin's home uncovered 19 firearms.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.