Man arrested for murder after hitting victim with car in South Austin

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on July 1, around 10:16 p.m., officers responded to the Kerbey Lane restaurant parking lot at 3003 S Lamar Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a victim on the ground in the parking lot. The victim, later identified as Mark Barbosa, died from his injuries.

The investigation showed Barbosa was in the parking lot picking up his girlfriend. The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Turner, was there picking up his girlfriend as well, along with a friend.

Barbosa was approached by Turner, with Turner later fighting Barbosa. Police said the assault caused Barbosa to fall next to a blue Nissan. Later, Turner, his friend, and his girlfriend then all left the parking lot in the Nissan.

Police said Barbosa's cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.

Turner was booked into the Travis County Jail for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.