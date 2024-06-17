Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for shooting another man in downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 17, 2024 9:22pm CDT
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Police said a 22-year-old shot a man several times in downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Austin.

Austin police said on June 14, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to calls about several gunshots heard near 8th Street and Trinity.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Brandon Donald standing over the victim, Chris Janner.

Janner had several gunshot wounds to his chest and legs. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, medics said.

Donald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.