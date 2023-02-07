Man arrested after Super Bowl Opening Night fight in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - We've learned more about incident between fans outside the Footprint Center that followed the big Super Bowl Opening Night event in downtown Phoenix.
Twenty-two-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith was booked into jail on suspicion of several charges including aggravated assault on officers.
FOX 10 was at the scene Monday night as police took a woman into custody. Police say she was cited for assaulting a man, but was released.
A few minutes later, SkyFOX was overhead showing a big police presence. Officers actually had to use a chemical spray to get the crowd to break up.
Police say another man was also cited for resisting arrest, but he too was released.
It isn't known what the fight was about.
