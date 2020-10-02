Man attempts to pull teen into truck in North Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department is warning residents after a man allegedly attempted to pull an 18-year-old woman into a truck near the Berry Creek Country Club.

According to police, the teen was approached by a Hispanic man in khaki pants and a green shirt in the 30400 block of Oak Tree Drive near the golf cart entrance just before noon Oct 2.

The man tried to pull the teen into a black truck that was pulling a rusty brown trailer. GPD says the truck possibly had a sticker of a flag on the back window.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The front passenger of the truck is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call 512-930-3510.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GEORGETOWN NEWS