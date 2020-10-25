Man burglarizes new South Austin business

South Austin staple The Vegan Yacht and Maha Market, the adjoining corner store its owners are working to open, were burglarized early Saturday morning.

The plant-based restaurant opened their first brick and mortar last month off Manchaca Road. For the past decade, owners Danielle and Mike Wood operated The Vegan Yacht food trailer.

“From the outside, it probably looks like it’s a well to do business but we’re just family-owned and operated and it’s a big disappointment financially for us,” said Danielle Wood.

Security camera footage captures one thief dressed in a “Primus” hoodie wander the property around 3 a.m. At one point the man even sits in a patio chair, before cutting the building's power.

The Woods believe he then used a rock to shatter the glass front door of Maha Market. The buildings are attached, so he stole from both, taking small electronics and cash. Between damages and items stolen, they estimate the whole ordeal will cost them about $4,000.

“Financially it’s a big setback for us just trying to keep both businesses going right now and order products for the ‘Maha Market’ to be open,” said Danielle Wood.

