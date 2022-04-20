Man charged after stealing ambulance, crashing during police chase & SWAT standoff

article

The man accused of stealing an ambulance at Houston hospital, leading police on a chase, crashing and then barricading himself inside a home has been identified and charged.

Timothy Daniel Gisentaner is facing three charges after Tuesday's wild crime spree. He is facing a burglary of a habitation charge and a possession of a controlled substance charge and an evading arrest or detention charge.

BACKGROUND: Suspect stole ambulance outside Houston hospital, crashed during chase

Gisentaner, 34, was arrested Monday for the former charges but was taken to a hospital to be treated overnight for prior injuries to his neck and arm.

On Tuesday morning, police say he escaped custody at the hospital after fighting an officer. That's when he stole an ambulance.

He led police on a short chase before he crashed. Police say Gisentaner then ran away to a home, where he barricaded himself.

Authorities say the man eventually got out of the house with the intention to run, but SWAT officers used a taser and soft impact munition to take him into custody.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Court records show Gisentaner is due in court for the burglary and possession charges on Wednesday, and then next week for the new evading charge.

Advertisement

MORE: $500K bond for man charged after woman's body found in box in SW Houston