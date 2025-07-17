Man's body found in field in Austin; Shooter charged with capital murder

article

The Brief A man was arrested for capital murder The man is accused of shooting and killing a man and then stealing his car The victim's body was found in a field in East Austin



A man was arrested and charged with capital murder after killing a man and stealing his car this past weekend.

The victim's body was later found in a field days after the shooting.

The victim's girlfriend, who was inside the car when the shooting happened, jumped out of the car screaming for help, police said.

What we know:

Police said on July 13, around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7300 block of Duval Street.

The caller said a woman jumped out of a car screaming for help, and a man was waiving a gun around. The man then left the area in a white SUV toward E St Johns Ave.

When officers arrived, they contacted the woman, who said she and her boyfriend had picked up an acquaintance named Joey. Joey was later identified as 22-year-old Jose Duron.

Duron was in the backseat of the white Bronco when he shot her boyfriend, Steven Conn, who was driving the Bronco. The woman left the car in fear of being shot. Duron then moved to the driver's seat and drove off with Conn still in the car.

The investigation showed Duron attempted to rob Conn and the woman before driving off in Conn's Bronco.

Officers found the Bronco on the morning of July 14. Conn was not found inside, but there was blood.

Officers searched more than 200 acres of fields over the next two days looking for Conn.

On July 15, detectives found Conn's body in a field just north of 6400 Loyola Ln.

The next day, Duron was found and arrested. He was charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.