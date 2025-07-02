Man charged with murder for stabbing roommate to death in North Austin

The Brief Man arrested and charged with murder in North Austin APD said the man stabbed his roommate to death in the 400 block of East Wonsley Drive This is Austin's 31st homicide of 2025



A man was arrested and charged with murder for stabbing his roommate to death in North Austin.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 31st homicide of 2025.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on July 1, around 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 408 East Wonsley Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Ronald Mixon. Mixon said he was in an argument with his roommate, Robert Saldana, 61.

Mixon said Saldana came into their apartment yelling and making racial comments toward him, and also said he was going to kill Mixon. Saldana slapped Mixon in the face, and then 911 was called.

Police said Saldana left the apartment before officers arrived.

Later that day, around 5:13 p.m., officers responded back to the apartment for a shoot/stab hotshot call. The caller said there was an unconscious man with blood on the floor.

When officers arrived, they found Mixon dead inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds.

Shortly after, officers found Saldana at a nearby bus stop. He had one cut and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe Saldana and Mixon got into a fight in the apartment. Saldana then stabbed Mixon to death before walking to the bus stop where he was later taken into custody.

Saldana was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.