Man charged with murder in North Austin fatal shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend near a North Austin mobile home park.

18-year-old Gregorio Vences-Benitez has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenage boy on April 25.

US Marshals arrested Vences-Benitez in the 1100 block of Peggotty Place in Austin following a fugitive investigation that led officials to a greenbelt area along Walnut Creek.

Vences-Benitez was transported to the Austin Police Department with a bond set at $500,000.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m. on April 25 they got a call about a man lying in the street after hearing gunshots in the 8000 block of Research Boulevard just north of Lamar near a mobile home park.

Advertisement

When officers arrived they found the victim and began CPR. EMS took over when it arrived but the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to an arrest warrant filed for Vences-Benitez, a witness told APD that he was walking when he saw the victim walking near the front of the mobile home park before approaching an older red Ford Explorer and addressing the occupants.

﻿SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS﻿

The witness said he saw a gun then stick out of the driver's window then heard multiple gunshots and saw the victim fall to the ground, says the arrest warrant. The witness told officers that he knew who owned the vehicle and that another Hispanic juvenile ran down and shot at her house. The juvenile was detained by police.

The owner of the vehicle, identified in the warrant as Vences-Benitez's girlfriend, returned home. She reportedly told APD that her boyfriend had been driving the Explorer and the two of them were going to get food when the victim approached the vehicle and made threats towards her.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP﻿

She told police this wasn't the first time the victim had made threats and that he had even shot her boyfriend's car a few months prior. She also said that a gun had been sitting next to Vences-Benitez and that he had taken the gun with him before she returned home, says the arrest warrant.

APD also reviewed surveillance video taken from a neighboring mobile home which showed the victim walk up to a red SUV then fall to the ground, according to the warrant. The SUV then fled the mobile home park.