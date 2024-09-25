Man convicted for 2022 murders of wife and stepson in East Austin

The brief A man was convicted for killing his wife and stepson in April 2022. David Ontiveros was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



A man has been convicted for the 2022 murders of his wife and stepson.

On Tuesday, a jury found David Ontiveros guilty of the deaths of Christina Michelle Limon and her 14-year-old son, Rudy Xavier Limon.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED: Family members of mother, son killed in double homicide speak out

"Our reaction was, thank God. Justice has finally been served for Michelle and Xavier. It's been over two years, and our family has endured so much trauma and pain. It's just been unimaginable. I'm just so thankful the state of Texas could put him away for life," Patricia Rodriguez, Michelle's sister, said. "Unfortunately [domestic violence] happens more than we want it to. I promised my sister and my nephew that I will do anything I need to advocate for domestic violence victims and make sure I'm able to help in any way I can with our story."

"I'm really relieved we did get justice and finally got some kind of closure and try to move on into the future. We're never going to get them back, but this is a little bit of closure for us," Pablo Rodriguez, Michelle's brother-in-law, said.

Patricia added she thanked everyone involved with the prosecution of the case.