Family members of mother, son killed in double homicide speak out

Davis Ontiveros has been charged with the murders of his wife, 39-year-old Christina Michelle Limon, and her son, 14-year-old Rudy Xavier Limon-Lirra.

"[Michelle and Xavier] were the greatest people in the world. They were always helping people unconditionally. They had a great sense of humor. Family was everything to them. They were loved by so many people. Community, everyone. It's not only a loss for us, it's a loss for everyone," said Patricia Rodriguez, Michelle's sister. "Her and Xavier were definitely angels on this earth. Both of them."

According to court records, the victims were coming home with groceries. The filing states security video shows Limon asking Ontiveros why he is sitting in the dark. Then multiple gun shots rang out and screams of terror could be heard.

Ontiveros then left and then came back before calling 911 on himself. Documents say he claimed his stepson came at him with a knife, but investigators did not find any evidence of knives near the victims.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene. Michelle was taken to the hospital where she later died.

"I want justice served. We all want justice served," Patricia said.

Patricia lives in Ohio. Her brother, Louis Limon, was visiting her at the time.

"It was an emotional roller coaster, not knowing what was going on, and only knowing a small amount of information, and to find out the worst has happened, it turns your world upside down. It really hurts," Louis said.

Michelle's father, Victor Limon, who lives in town, says he cleaned up the crime scene after investigators left.

When asked what he was thinking, he said, "my babies." He had just seen them hours before.

Family members say Ontiveros and Limon were in an on-again-off-again relationship, and they've had issues before.

"My sister followed her heart, and she did what she needed to do, and that was take care of people. Unfortunately, this happened," Patricia said.

They want the mother and son to be remembered as caring and fun-loving people. Some of their favorite memories include spending time together as a family.

"Michelle and Xavier were the sweetest, kind-hearted individuals you'll ever meet, and they will be missed by many," Louis said.

"[I miss] her laugh. Her joking around, borrowing money, taking her out to eat," Victor said. "My grandson loved fishing. I took him fishing I don't know how many times. He loved lacrosse, football, he would laugh, told me about his first hickey, first girlfriend, he talked to me a lot."

Michelle leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter.

Xavier had just transferred to Travis Early College High School.

"That was his second day back to school. I enrolled him, now I have to unenroll him," Victor said.

"David can never take anything away from us. We're Xavier and Michelle's voice, and we will make sure everybody in this world knows what he did to her. Michelle and Xavier are always going to live through us, and he can never take that away. Never," Patricia said.

