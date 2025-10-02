Man convicted of murder in deadly East Austin gas station shooting

The Brief A man was convicted of murder by a Travis County jury The shooting happened in January 2023 at a gas station The suspect shot and killed another man at the gas station after an altercation



A man was convicted of murder in connection with a deadly East Austin shooting in 2023.

What we know:

Yaseen Naz, 27, was convicted in the murder of Marquis Lavar Demps, 42.

During the trial’s punishment phase, the jury found sufficient evidence of sudden passion. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

What they're saying:

"Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim and his family," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict continues to help the victim’s family with their healing journey."

East Austin shooting

The backstory:

Police said on Jan. 21, 2023, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Marquis Demps inside a car in the gas station parking lot with gunshot wounds. Demps died at the scene.

Throughout the investigation, detectives determined Demps was involved in an altercation with an employee of the Shell, Naz.

Police said after the altercation, Demps came into the store and destroyed property before leaving. After the altercation, Demps tried to leave but was followed by Naz and another store employee.

Naz was then seen firing multiple rounds into Demp's vehicle through his door and window.

Naz was later arrested for murder and booked into the Travis County Jail.