Man dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

A man has died after an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 earlier this morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the man was hit by the driver of a vehicle just after 3 a.m. in the 7400 block of North I-35 northbound near the 183 exit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes were closed for some time as police investigated and cleared the scene.

