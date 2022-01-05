Man dies after being stabbed during fight with girlfriend's son

A domestic disturbance at a Cedar Park home turned into a fatal stabbing Tuesday night, says the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD).

CPPD says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Bagdad Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and found 36-year-old Stephen McCoy injured from a possible stab wound. McCoy was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died from the injury.

An investigation appears to show that McCoy had been involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend when her 17-year-old son stepped in to prevent further violence, says CPPD.

As the disturbance continued, a pocket knife was pulled out and McCoy was stabbed at least once in the leg. The 17-year-old had also been transported to the hospital for his injuries, treated and released.

CPPD says results from the Medical Examiner's office are still pending and there is an ongoing and active investigation. CPPD is also working with the Williamson County DA's office and says at this time, no charges have been filed.

