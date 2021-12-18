Bat found dead in Cedar Park tests positive for rabies

The city of Cedar Park says that a bat found dead at the Discovery Business Park has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found in the area of 715 Discovery Blvd and the city says that at this time, there is no known direct human or animal contact with it, but it is also unclear how long the bat was in that area.

Cedar Park Animal Control impounded the bat and transported it to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) where it tested positive for rabies on Dec. 18.

As rabies is a deadly virus that can spread to humans through the saliva of infected animals, Cedar Park Animal Control is reminding residents not to touch stray or unknown animals or wildlife and to make sure their pet's rabies vaccinations are up-to-date.

Rabies infects the central nervous system and can cause fever, vomiting, muscle weakness, drooling and convulsions. According to the CDC, if a person does not receive appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure , the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

Cedar Park Animal Control is also urging residents to contact Animal Control immediately if they, their pets or anyone they know comes into contact with a stray or unknown animal, dead or alive.

Anyone needing more information can contact Cedar Park Animal Control at 512-260-4622 or DSHS's Zoonosis Control Program at 254-778-6744.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile in Cedar Park

Cedar Park mosquito trap sample tests positive for West Nile virus

City of Cedar Park breaks ground on 200-acre Lakeline Park

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter