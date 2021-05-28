Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in North Austin

A man has died after Austin Police Department says he was likely struck by 2 vehicles in North Austin.

APD has identified the deceased person in the May 18th traffic fatality on the IH 35 southbound service road as Brian J. Box.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of the N. IH 35 southbound service road for an auto vs. pedestrian collision.

Police say the initial investigation shows that Box was in the roadway and was most likely struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

APD says a 2008 Saturn also struck Box as he lay in the roadway. Box was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the driver of the Saturn remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Charges are not expected to be filed.

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the initial vehicle that struck Mr. Box and left the scene.

This is Austin’s 42nd fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 44 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.