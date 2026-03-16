Austin cold weather shelters activated as temperatures dip

The Brief City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for March 16 Temperatures are expected to dip into the low-30s



With temperatures forecasted to dip into the low-30s, the City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters for March 16.

The backstory:

The City of Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations says the shelters will open overnight for those in need of a safe, warm place to reside.

Families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods will be provided hotel lodging.

AHSO will also use its text alert system to notify nearly 5,000 subscribers about the cold weather shelter activation.

Also, community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population are asked to spread awareness about the availability of the shelters.

How to Access a Cold Weather Shelter

What you can do:

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), 505 Barton Springs Road. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801.

Those seeking a cold-weather shelter without the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

Community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population are welcome to transport people to OTC.

CapMetro transports shelter clients from OTC to a shelter location.

An after-hours embarkation service will also be available for those seeking transportation to a shelter outside the embarkation period. AHSO does not publicize the CWS locations for operational and safety reasons.

While shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling 512-972-5055.

Dig deeper:

Officials have also released the following guidance for shelter guests:

Guests can bring their belongings as long as they can transport them to the OTC and onto a CapMetro Bus.

Pets are allowed if they are not aggressive, can be around others, on a leash, and can sleep with their owners. If a pet needs a crate for the evening at the shelter, guests should inform staff at the OTC when registering.

Meals will be provided.

Women and couples can be at the same shelter but in a separate area, as capacity allows.

Families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods will be provided hotel lodging.